Launching the 2024 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank, is Cormac McKervey, head of agriculture, Ulster Bank, and Rhonda Geary, operations director, RUAS.

Muir makes animal charity first visit

Andrew Muir chose an animal welfare charity as his first official visit as newly appointed DAERA minister.

The visit took place at the Ulster Society for the Prevention Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) offices in Newry, where the minister met with staff and volunteers.

Speaking afterwards, the Alliance party MLA said he wants to be “an advocate for animal welfare issues” in his new role: “It is something that I know that we can all agree on that improving animal welfare and stopping animal cruelty should be a priority for everyone.”

Balmoral Show 2024 launched at Eikon Centre

The 155th Balmoral Show was launched by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society and Ulster Bank on Wednesday. This year’s event again takes place over four days, 15-18 May, at the Eikon Exhibition Centre near Lisburn.

The 2024 show will include a “sustainability village”, where companies will exhibit stands related to the likes of renewable energy, efficient energy solutions, recycling and waste reduction.

This year’s event also marks the 15th year where Ulster Bank is the principal sponsor of Balmoral Show.

“Our teams of relationship managers will be on the ground throughout the show to engage with farmers about how we can best help them meet their objectives and offer support through what is undoubtedly a challenging time for the sector,” said Mark Crimmins from Ulster Bank.