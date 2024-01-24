Thurs 25 JanuaryThe LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen Mart.UAS, UFU and CAFRE arable conference. At Greenmount campus, 9.30am to 4pm. Register at www.ufuni.org/events. Or call 0289037-0222. Willofarm dispersal: 102 head for The Throne family. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.The AJS farm machinery show, noon to 10pm. Eikon Centre, Maze. Teagasc Lowland Sheep Conference. Clanree hotel, Letterkenny, 7pm. Details at www.teagasc.ie/sheepcon24 The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.
Thurs 25 January and Thurs 1 FebruarySoil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Maginn’s Bar, Castlewellan. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.
Fri 26 January
The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.
Fri 26 to close on Mon 29 January at 7pmOnline Aberdeen Angus bull sale: 14 head for Best’s Loughans herd. At Markethill MartEye. View Thurs 25, 2pm to 7pm. View Fri 26 by appointment.
Sat 27 JanuaryThe Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.Coloured sheep and goat sale. Beatties Pedigree Centre Omagh, noon.
Mon 29 January250 Suff/Tex and Mule in-lamb ewes. For Simon Loughery. Ballymena Mart, 7pm.The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.
Tues 30 JanuaryCAFRE Slurry management open day. At Ian McClelland, 64 Moss Road, Banbridge, 11am to 1pm.UFU webinar on Zoom, 8pm. “How farmers can benefit from tax reliefs”. Register at www.ufuni.org/event_categories/webinars/ The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.
Wed 31 January and Thurs 1 FebruaryThe AJS farm machinery show, noon to 10pm. The Equestrian centre, Cavan.
Fri 2 to Sun 4 February
YFCU agri-food conference. “Farming for the future”. At Glenavon House hotel, Cookstown. Register at www.yfcu.org. Or call 9037-0713.
