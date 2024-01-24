Thurs 25 January

  • The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen Mart.
  • UAS, UFU and CAFRE arable conference. At Greenmount campus, 9.30am to 4pm. Register at www.ufuni.org/events. Or call 0289037-0222.
  • Willofarm dispersal: 102 head for The Throne family. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.
  • The AJS farm machinery show, noon to 10pm. Eikon Centre, Maze.
  • Teagasc Lowland Sheep Conference. Clanree hotel, Letterkenny, 7pm. Details at www.teagasc.ie/sheepcon24
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Thurs 25 January and Thurs 1 February

  • Soil Nutrient Health scheme training, 7.30pm. Maginn’s Bar, Castlewellan. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or TN 8778-9770.

    • Fri 26 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.

    • Fri 26 to close on Mon 29 January at 7pm

  • Online Aberdeen Angus bull sale: 14 head for Best’s Loughans herd. At Markethill MartEye. View Thurs 25, 2pm to 7pm. View Fri 26 by appointment.

    • Sat 27 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.
  • Coloured sheep and goat sale. Beatties Pedigree Centre Omagh, noon.

    • Mon 29 January

  • 250 Suff/Tex and Mule in-lamb ewes. For Simon Loughery. Ballymena Mart, 7pm.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tues 30 January

  • CAFRE Slurry management open day. At Ian McClelland, 64 Moss Road, Banbridge, 11am to 1pm.
  • UFU webinar on Zoom, 8pm. “How farmers can benefit from tax reliefs”. Register at www.ufuni.org/event_categories/webinars/
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.

    • Wed 31 January and Thurs 1 February

  • The AJS farm machinery show, noon to 10pm. The Equestrian centre, Cavan.

    • Fri 2 to Sun 4 February

  • YFCU agri-food conference. “Farming for the future”. At Glenavon House hotel, Cookstown. Register at www.yfcu.org. Or call 9037-0713.