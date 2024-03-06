Thurs 7 March

  • AHDB Limavady monitor farm meeting. On soils and cultivation. Drummond Hotel, Ballykelly, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Register at https://ahdb.org.uk/events.
  • St David’s Poultry, meeting for egg producers. “Increase your financial returns”. Four Seasons Hotel, Monaghan, 7pm. Details TN 028-8772-2222.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Fri 8 March

  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.
  • The Health Check van. At Draperstown Mart, daytime.
  • Holstein Young Breeders. Stock judging heats, 7.30pm. At Watson’s Majestic herd, BT51 4NL. Details, Andrew at TN 07789-285272.
  • The Henry Ford story. With George Conn. Kilrea Mart, 8pm.

    • Sat 9 March

  • Limousin Young Breeders. Rising Stars calf show. Ballymena Mart, 10.30am.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.
  • The Health Check van. At Newtownstewart Mart, daytime

    • Mon 11 March

  • The Rural Chaplin and Health Check van. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.
  • Wicklow Cheviots: 60 in-lamb ewes. For D and F Kinney. Ballymena Mart, 6pm.

    • Tues 12 March

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.

    • Thurs 14 March

  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen Mart, daytime.