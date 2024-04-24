Thurs 25 April

  • Dispersal 80 Montbeliarde x Shorthorn cows for Alan & Christine Watson Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11am
  • Teagasc poultry layer conference Errigal Country House hotel, 7pm to 10pm, doors 6pm Register at www.teagasc.ie/news--events
  • The Farmers Choir concert At Ballymena Academy, 7.30pm

    • Fri 26 April

  • Ayrshire club show & sale Ballymena mart, 11am
  • Charolais club Show 4pm sale 7pm Swatragh mart
  • Springtime Sparklers sheep sale At Beatties Centre, Omagh View 5pm sale 7pm Bid ringside or at beattie.marteye.ie Details Richard on 07984 694 616

    • Sat 27 April

  • Emerald Expo dairy show At Virginia Show Centre, Co Cavan
  • The Rural Chaplin At Markethill mart, daytime

    • Mon 29 April

  • Dispersal 150 dairy cows For Thomas, Linda and Robert Nevin Ballymena mart, 11.30am
  • The Health Check van At Kilrea mart
  • The Rural Chaplin At Markethill mart, evening

    • Tues 30 April

  • UGS farm walk, 11am and lunch At the Beattie farm 195 Garryduff Road, Dunloy Book with George on 07920 037910