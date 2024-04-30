Overall Champion Brogher Ultimate sold for 7,000gns at the Northern Ireland Charolais Club sale in Swatragh. \Willie McElroy

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club held their annual Spring Sale in Swatragh on Friday 26 April where 16 bulls sold to an average of £4,932 (€5,776.02).

The pre-sale show was judged by the father and son duo of Gary and Gareth Henderson of the Sandelford herd in Bushmills, Co Antrim.

The Henderson duo tapped Woodpark Tomboy from the herd of Will Short forward as their senior male champion of the evening. The October 2022-born bull was sired by Woodpark Elgin, bred from a homebred cow Woodpark Judith and sold for the joint highest price of 7,000gns at the sale.

Also securing 7,000gns was the intermediate champion from the pre-sale show, Brogher Ultimate from the herd of Trevor Phair. The January 2023-born bull was sired by Grinshill Roger ET and was bred from the homebred Brogher Gabby.

Next best on the day was the reserve intermediate champion, Mountain Tommy from the herd of Mr L Johnston. The December 2022-born bull was sired by Vagabond and was bred out of Mountain Nell.

Moorhill Ulysses from Mr C Kelly was up next in terms of top prices at Friday’s sale when the hammer fell at 6,300gns. The January 2023-born Lapon son was placed second to the intermediate champion in the pre-sale show.

The heifer trade at Friday’s sale was led by the overall female champion from the pre-sale show, Altnaderog Tory. The March 2022-born heifer was sired by Westcarse Houdini and sold for the top price of 3,000gns.

The second highest price came for the youngest heifer in the sale, Royalsdown Upset from the herd of Mr A Reid from Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

16 bulls averaged £4,932 (€5,776.02).

6 heifers averaged £2,468 (€2,890.35)