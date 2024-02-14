Training courses under the Soil Nutrient Management Scheme in NI are fully booked this spring.

There are no places remaining on training courses scheduled during spring 2024 as part of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNMS).

Farmers that were unsuccessful in booking a place are advised to make use of the online training option.

However, for those who prefer attending a training course in person, CAFRE is planning to run further sessions in the autumn.

Under the SNHS, farmers are required to complete a two part training course, focusing on interpreting soil analysis results and nutrient management planning.

Online training can be completed by farmers in both zone 1 and zone 2 of the SNHS and can be accessed via the CAFRE website.

Assistance is available through DAERA Direct offices on 0300 200 7840.

