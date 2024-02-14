There are no places remaining on training courses scheduled during spring 2024 as part of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNMS).

Farmers that were unsuccessful in booking a place are advised to make use of the online training option.

However, for those who prefer attending a training course in person, CAFRE is planning to run further sessions in the autumn.

Under the SNHS, farmers are required to complete a two part training course, focusing on interpreting soil analysis results and nutrient management planning.

Online training can be completed by farmers in both zone 1 and zone 2 of the SNHS and can be accessed via the CAFRE website.

Assistance is available through DAERA Direct offices on 0300 200 7840.

