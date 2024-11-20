Increases to base price and winter bonus payments for October milk have put a number of dairy processors on a starting price above 44p/l for the first time since December 2022.

Dale Farm is out in front with a starting price of 44.8p/l, having added 1.5p/l to base price, taking it to 42.8p/l. On top of that base is the co-op’s customary 2p/l winter bonus, payable on all milk produced over the final three months of the year.

At last month’s AGM, Dale Farm outlined to suppliers how it will underpin milk price with an additional 15p/l paid out over a five-month period, starting in October. With the traditional 2p/l winter payment unchanged, it effectively means the co-op has committed to supporting base price over the next five months.

Leprino

Hot on the heels of Dale Farm is Leprino Foods with a starting price of 44.75p/l. Although the Magheralin-based company did not alter its base of 40.75p/l, it is paying a 4p/l winter premium during the final quarter of the year.

Elsewhere, a 0.75p/l increase to its base puts Tirlán on a starting price of 43.9p/l, inclusive of a 3p/l winter bonus, which is paid on all milk produced from October to February.

That starting price is being matched by Aurivo following a 1p/l increase to a 41.9p/l base plus an additional 2p/l winter milk premium.

No bonus

Strathroy and Lakeland Dairies are the only two processors that do not pay a winter bonus for October milk and that has left both well off the pace set by the others.

With no change to its October base, Strathroy remains on 41p/l, whereas a 0.5p/l increase brings Lakeland to a 40.8p/l base.

However, both processors will pay a 3p/l premium on all litres supplied in the four months running from November to February.

