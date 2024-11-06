Ardglass W365 Blackcap, female champion which sold for the top price of €3,700 shown by Aidan Crowley, with Sheila Cronin presenting the Michael Cronin Memorial Cup, Judge Martin Hehir, and Ray Cronin, Munster Angus Breeders / O'Gorman Photography

Munster Angus Breeders held their final sale of 2024 in Kilmallock Mart at the weekend. Twenty-eight heifers and three bulls were catalogued for the event.

There was a lively trade for the better-quality females, especially those with high indexes. Buyers came from as far as Co Meath, with six lots selling for €3,000 or more.

Auctioneer Richie Ryan adjudicated in the sale ring, reporting a clearance of 70% and an average of €2,625, which is up over €125 on the same sale in 2023. Just one bull exchanged hands, selling for €2,500.

Taking care of proceedings in the show ring was Martin Hehir of the Killernan Angus herd in Co Clare.

He selected Ardglass W365 Blackcap from the herd of Aidan Crowley in Co Cork as overall champion. Born in October 2023, this maiden heifer is a daughter of Mogeely Dram and went on to sell for the top price of €3,700 to an expanding Angus herd in Co Cork.

Next best in the sale ring at €3,600 was the reserve champion, Toberleigh Willow Rebecca, exhibited by Co Cork based breeder, Donie Mulcahy. This March 2023- born heifer is a daughter of Dillon New Holland and went to sale in calf to the herd’s stock bull.

Ciaran Kelleher from Bantry in Co Cork parted company with three young heifers for an average of €2,970. Kealkil Verona Z604 led his consignment at €3,400, a September 2023-born daughter of the home bred AI sire, Kealkil Prime Lad. She cataloged with a replacement index of €228.

Tubridmore V786 Regina from the herd of Denis Twomey based in Causeway, Co Kerry traded at €3,300. A daughter of Progressive Genetics proven AI sire, Intelagri Matteo, she also went to sale in calf.

There was also €3,000 achieved for the in-calf heifer Kilsarlaught Miss Katey Y620, from the herd of Jim Houlihan based in Skibbereen, Co Cork.