The Big Boy Ram sale enters its seventh year in Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday 2 August 2024.

Rams from 12 breeds will be on offer, ranging from terminal purebred and selectively bred crossbred rams, such as Chartex and Suftex, to the replacement specialists Belclare, Lleyn and crossbred Aber. A significant selection of the offering are Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) eligible. A proportion of rams will also be export-eligible to Northern Ireland and the EU on the day.

Sale evolution

The sale started from humble beginnings in 2018, offering 60 rams from seven breeds and has steadily evolved to offer close to 200 rams from 12 breeders in 2024.

Commenting on the sale, one of the sale organisers Stuart Dorran said: “The inception of the sale revolved around bringing the commercial farmer of the northwest the genetics they needed to complement their farming system and the markets they wish to sell into. The consensus from buyers in the early days of the sale was that they wanted rams with as few artificial alterations as possible to their wool and shape.

Due to that, the sale no longer allows rams to be dyed, carded, top-trimmed or shaped. When we say they are natural, they are as natural as can be measured. What you see, is what you get.”

Market trends

The breeders who ventured into unknown territory took the risk of getting involved with a venture that ran against the conventional grain. They have adapted their breeding programmes to meet the desires of the commercial farmer.

The replacement specialist breeds have been drafted into the sale to meet the sheep sector’s goals of increased prolificacy in the national flock. It is frequently stated by Teagasc that increased births per ewe lead to a rise in farm income.

The Belclare and Lleyn are leaders in prolificacy, backed by research evidence showing that both breeds carry gene mutations which lead to higher ovulation rates, indicating both breeds are a reliable choice to achieve the goal of increased lambs per ewe.

The Big Boy Ram sale is also venturing into specialised crossbred rams – the first and only sale in the country to offer these. This is following the same trend in the UK, where specialised crossbred rams are generating interest amongst commercial buyers.

Although the sale has the commercial sheep sector as its driving motivation, it has attracted interest from a notable number of top purebred sheep breeders in Northern Ireland and the EU. The sale will kick off at 6pm, with online bidding available.