Belgian Blue-cross heifer which sold for the top price of €18,000, exhibited by Liam and Katie Dolan. \ Tricia Kennedy

The first part of this year’s Winter Fair took place at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday.

In its 19th year, the event has established itself as the highlight on commercial cattle breeders' calendars.

In recent years, this pinnacle event has reached new highs, with massive attendances and, of course, record-breaking prices.

Monday’s show and sale comprised of 200 head, made up of weanling bulls and senior cattle.

The show kicked off early on Monday morning, with the sale taking place in the afternoon. Auctioneers Francis McGowan and Tom Cox shared the heavy workload on the rostrum.

Approximately 180 of the 200 cattle entered went for sale, with 83% of them exchanging hands. Trade was enhanced by a strong contingent of buyers from Northern Ireland. It was also positive to see a number of animals sell for export to the Netherlands.

Hot trade

As expected, trade was booming, with a leading price of €18,000 for a Belgian Blue-cross heifer exhibited by Liam and Katie Dolan from Co Donegal.

This flashy heifer also caught the eye of judge Gareth Corrie from Newtownards, Co Down, as she claimed the overall Belgian Blue championship in the pre-sale show.

A daughter of Amoureux Hof Ter Goedtmoed and going back to a Limousin-bred dam, this fantastic heifer turned two years old in September. After some lively bidding, she was eventually knocked down to a herd in Northern Ireland.

Belgian Blue-cross heifer which sold for €8,100, shown by Sean Rooney with Brian O'Donnell. \ Tricia Kennedy

Next best in the sale ring at €8,100 was another Belgian Blue-cross heifer brought out by Co Galway farmer Sean Rooney.

This 15-month-old heifer is a daughter of Dovea’s show calf specialist Imperial De L’ecluse. She was wrapped up in the sale ring by a local suckler farmer.

Champion Limousin

Hitting the €8,000 mark was Mark Smith’s Limousin-cross heifer sired by Dovea’s top terminal sire Claddagh McCabe.

Born in February 2023, this powerful Meath-bred heifer also took top spot in the pre-sale show by winning the overall Limousin championship. Snapping this one up was John Jordan from Co Sligo.

Limousin-cross heifer which sold for €8,000, exhibited by Mark Smith. \ Tricia Kennedy

Jordan also bought Shane Kelleher’s second-prizewinning Limousin-cross heifer for the same price tag of €8,000.

Limousin-cross heifer which sold for €8,000, exhibited by Shane Kelleher, with Sean Jordan and Graham Carraway. \ Tricia Kennedy

Kelleher, who resides in Co Clare, purchased this 21-month-old daughter of Elite Ice Cream as a weanling at last year’s Winter Fair in Carrick.

Two blues at €7,600

It proved to be a hugely successful day for the Blues, as Co Offaly breeder David Wharton received a call of €7,600 for his 12-month-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer from a southern Ireland buyer.

Moments later, Liam and Katie Dolan from Donegal were back in the hot seat as they traded another Belgian Blue-cross heifer for €7,600.

This January 2023-born heifer is a daughter of Patissier De La Grande Rose out of a Limousin-bred dam. Having the last say on this one was Will Corrie from Co Down.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read the full story.