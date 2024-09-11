The sale will include sheep from all corners of Ireland.

The Galway Sheep Breeders 102nd annual show and sale is lining up to be one of the largest in recent years with over 100 sheep entered.

The sale of the native Irish breed which takes place on Friday 13 September in Athenry Mart, Co Galway (show at 4pm, sale at 6pm) includes a strong ewe lamb class and 20 rams, all of which are genotyped and parentage verified and 13 that are eligible for the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

The Galway sheep breed has witnessed a resurgence in membership with its inclusion as a rare breed priority entry route under the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme fuelling demand.

Entries

There are entries from right across Ireland from Galway to Kildare and Bantry to Donegal. The catalogue can be found at galwaysheep.ie.