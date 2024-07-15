The ram sales season kicked off this weekend and marks a busy few months where upwards of 10,000 rams will be traded.

The flagship event for sheep breed societies is their premier show and sale, where breeders battle it out to claim the coveted title of premier champion.

A high percentage of rams entered in such sales will also be eligible for the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

The following is a snapshot of sale dates for lowland breeds, with hill sheep dates published in the coming weeks once sale dates are confirmed.

Main events

Saturday 13 July: Irish Vendéen Sheep Society premier sale, Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly.

Friday 19 July: Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland elite sale, Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly.

Saturday 20 July: Irish Blue Texel Sheep Society and Dassenkop elite sale, Showgrounds Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Saturday 20 July: Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland premier show and sale, Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly.

Saturday 27 July: Irish Charollais Sheep Society premier show and sale, Blessington Mart, Co Wicklow.

Tuesday 30 July: Hampshire Down premier show and sale, Tullow Mart, Co Carlow.

Saturday 3 August: Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland (show on Friday 2 August), Blessington Mart, Co Wicklow.

Saturday 3 August: Irish Suffolk Sheep Society (males and females), Roscrea Mart, Co Tipperary.