The Irish Charolais Cattle Society has become the third society to remove the Euro-star indexes from its sale catalogues.

The council of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society has decided to withdraw the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) Euro-Star indices from all of its sale catalogues.

In a statement, the society stated that "due to a lack of confidence in the ICBF Euro-Star indexes, council have decided to remove all Euro-Star indexes from all our sale catalogues with immediate effect".

This comes just a couple of days after the Irish Salers Cattle Society decided to remove the Euro-Star indices from its catalogues.

In December, the Irish Simmental Cattle Society became the first society to remove the indices from its catalogues.

As one of the largest breed societies in Ireland, this decision by the Irish Charolais Cattle Society will be seen as a major move, leaving other breed societies with some tough decisions to make.

It also leaves the ICBF with some serious problems, primarily restoring confidence in the indices.

Read more

Salers Society to withdraw ICBF Indexes from sale catalogues