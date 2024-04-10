While the weather may not seem like it, summer show season is just around the corner and The Dealer sees an interesting new class at Bandon Show this year, which takes place on Sunday 19 May.
The aim of the class is to promote breeding better-quality beef calves from the dairy herd. It follows on from Arva Show Society and Lakeland Dairies running a similar class at Arva Show last year, which saw good entries. The new classes in Bandon include best traditional bred calf, best continental bred calf, highest CBV traditional bred calf, highest CBV continental bred calf, and best turned-out calf on the day. Get the halters out quick.
While the weather may not seem like it, summer show season is just around the corner and The Dealer sees an interesting new class at Bandon Show this year, which takes place on Sunday 19 May.
The aim of the class is to promote breeding better-quality beef calves from the dairy herd. It follows on from Arva Show Society and Lakeland Dairies running a similar class at Arva Show last year, which saw good entries. The new classes in Bandon include best traditional bred calf, best continental bred calf, highest CBV traditional bred calf, highest CBV continental bred calf, and best turned-out calf on the day. Get the halters out quick.
SHARING OPTIONS: