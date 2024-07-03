I see all roads lead to Fethard, Tipperary next week for the Dairy Beef Demo farm open day on Wednesday 10 July – a joint venture between Dawn Meats, Teagasc and Shinagh Estates, the owners of the four West Cork co-ops – Drinagh, Lisavaird, Barryroe and Bandon.

The cute Cork lads are sending the calves up to Tipp for rearing.

With Coolmore only up the road from the dairy beef farm in Fethard it’s no wonder the price of land is gone through the roof. The leased farm is set up to show best practice for calves from the dairy herd so expect beef and dairy farmers to attend next week.

I hear farmers, milk and beef processors will be in attendance so needless to say the price of milk and beef will be high on the agenda.

Maybe Dawn’s Niall Browne or Carbery’s Jason Hawkins will bring a special July bonus for all those that attend? I can’t wait.