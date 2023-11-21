The reduction sale of the Fairymount Angus herd will take place on Saturday 25 November in Kilkenny Mart.

Con and Claire O’Keeffe of Kilbarry Lodge Stud in Co Waterford made the switch from running a Charolais herd under the Fairymount prefix to an Angus herd under the same prefix back in 2015.

The cattle are run alongside their broodmares and horses and the change came about as they felt there was less demand for big beef sires in a predominantly dairy cow population and felt the Angus breed are much easier from a calving and management aspect.

The original stock were purchased from the Gigginstown herd, which were crossed with Drumcrow Photogenic and Carrigroe Mark.

The numbers have grown to approximately 60 cows and followers over the past number of years.

The O’Keeffes’ focus for the future has geared towards standing National Hunt Stallions and breeding thoroughbred racehorses which has led to their decision to reduce the number of bovines on the farm.

