The sale which is set to kick off at 6.30pm sharp in Ballymena will see 82 lots of Texel females from Northern Ireland’s top flocks go under the hammer. \ Alfie Shaw

On Tuesday evening, 19 December, Ballymena Mart will play host to the annual Festive Crackers sale of Texel Females.

The sale, which is set to kick off at 6.30pm sharp, will see 82 lots of Texel females from Northern Ireland’s top flocks go under the hammer.

The export sale will feature a strong selection of in-lamb shearling ewes, in addition to a select offering of ewe lambs and pregnancies.

Alderview, Ballygroogan, Bellefield, Braehead/Lylehill, Drumderg, Lakeview, Maineview Millars, Mullan, Tullagh and guest consignor Springwell flocks have handpicked females from their favourite breeding lines to ensure that a first-class offering is presented to new and existing breeders.

For catalogues for the upcoming event, contact Ballymena Mart at 028 256 33470.