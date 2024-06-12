Last Saturday 8 June saw the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society host its final pedigree sale of bulls and heifers for the season. \Shanon Kinahan

Six Limousin bulls sold to an average sale price of €3,000 on the day with Ronan McGarry from Frenchpark, Co Roscommon and Kevin Holohan from Carrigallen, Co Leitrim both achieving a top price of €3,500 for their bulls Dower Ultimate Boy, a son of Loyal and Drumreilly Unstoppable, a son of Lodge Hamlet.

In the Charolais section, nine Charolais bulls sold to an average of €3,490 with the top plaudits going to Dromod, Co Leitrim breeder Thomas Mulligan. Mulligan achieved the top Charolais price of €4,500 with his Balthayock Muskateer son, Currycamp Unbeatable. Vincent McBrien from Corriga, Co Leitrim achieved €4,400 for Camber Ulrich sired by Donally New (CF52). Other notable prices in the Charolais section included Moheedian Ullyses, a Corralara Ramsey sired bull from the herd of Val Keane from Boyle, Co Roscommon that sold for €3,800 while Val and his father John’s second entry, Mohedian Universe also sired by Corralara Ramsey sold for €3,700.

Hammer fell

The hammer fell for 22 Angus bulls on the day with an average price of €2,570 recorded. Local breeders Ronan and Mattie Cox took the plaudits in this section for their April 2023 born bull Antfield Whiskey sired by the renowned HW Farghal that sold for the top price of the day at €5,100.

Gillen McGuiness from Killybegs, Co Donegal found a home for Croaghlin Wonderboy, a Fordel Lockdown son for €5,000 while Strokestown, Co Roscommon breeder Michael Doorley achieved €3,300 for his Bredagh Vixtory sired bull, Clonmurray Wonderwall.

Francis Davitt from Drumkeerin and William Foster from Ballyconnell both hit the €3,000 mark with their respective bulls, Liugmeen Mr Magic sired by Drumcarbin Prince Mambo and Berrymount Victor sired by Rosemead Karona.