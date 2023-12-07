The Jalex team are back in action on 30 December with their final sale of the year which takes place on farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown. \Alfie Shaw

On Saturday 30 December, James Alexander and the renowned Jalex team will stage their final in-calf heifer sale of the 2023 season under the banner of the Jalex select festive females sale.

The sale will include over 100 in-calf heifers and three bulls suitable for work and, as always, there is an exemplary bunch of females up for grabs, with heifers guaranteed to suit all farming systems and all budgets.

The majority of the heifers set to go under the hammer are carrying heifer calves to easy calving Limousin bulls, with over 20 due to calve in January, over 40 in March and the remainder in April 2024.

The Jalex brand is known all across Ireland and the UK for hosting one of the largest on-farm sales of in-calf heifers, with several auctions now taking place each year.

The beauty of the Jalex select sale is that a buyer can handpick a number of heifers to suit their particular management system rather than buying a heifer here and there that will scatter their calving pattern.

Quality replacements

James told the Irish Farmers Journal: “While we always have a number of headlining heifers in each sale, the majority of lots included in this sale are aimed towards the commercial suckler farmer looking for that quality replacement.

"The reports we have received from our buyers have been simply fantastic, with the combination of using easy calving bulls with short gestation proving a winning combination.”

Online catalogues are available to view on jalexlivestock.com. For pre-sale enquiries or to call and view the heifers ahead of the sale, contact James Alexander on 078-167 75501.