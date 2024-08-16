For the second year running, Hillockpoll 1 Ivy was awarded the overall female champion at the national Hereford show in Tullamore.

This year the Normanton 1 Laertes daughter went one better, by going on to claim the overall national Hereford championship.

Exhibited by Jack Larkin from Co Offaly, Ivy was shown with her quality young heifer calf at foot. This exceptional young cow will turn three-year-old this December and has already enjoyed an incredible show career to date.

It was a triumphant day for females in the Hereford ring, as UK Judge Robert Wilson chose Carraun Tequila as his reserve overall female champion and reserve overall Hereford champion.

Bred and exhibited by Avril Crowe from Co Leitrim, Tequila is a December 2022 born daughter of the progressive genetics sire, Allowdale Rambo 738.

Carraun Tequila, Reserve Overall Hereford Champion, FBD National Livestock Show 2024.

One of the most hotly contested classes of the day was the much-anticipated heifer of the year class sponsored by ABP. Claiming this national title was Hugh and Sarah Murray with Shiloh-Farm just the one ET, a nine-month-old daughter of Panmure 1 Henry.

National Hereford male champion was awarded to the national Hereford bull of the year, Newland Gino. The property of Hugh P Murray from Kilbeggan in Co Westmeath, this stylish young bull is a 13-month-old son of Allowdale Rambo 475.

Gino has been one of the standout calves on the show circuit this summer with a string of red rosettes to his name.

Reserve Hereford male champion came from the same class as the male champion, in the form of Appel 1 Vin Diesel. Another promising young 13-month-old bull, this Fisher 1 Profile sired calf was bred and exhibited by John Appelbe from Carrigroe in Co Cork.

For a full report on Sunday’s National Hereford Show, pick up a copy of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.