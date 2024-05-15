Cherry Valley Whats the Craic, the March 2023-born Shorthorn heifer, was crowned Shorthorn champion at Balmoral Show. \Shanon Kinahan

It was a super day from start to finish for pedigree breeders and the RUAS Balmoral Show committee, who pulled off one of the finest first days of showing that we've seen.

The show, now in its 155th year, opened it gates on Wednesday and from start to finish, the quality was nothing short of excellent.

Judges across all of the breeds commented on the calibre of stock on display and spectators were thrilled to see some of the finest animals in all of the breeds on show.

Weather-wise, we couldn't have asked for much better and as we look forward to another busy day at the show on Thursday, we'll take this opportunity to look back at some of the many highlights from day one.

In pictures

Kinglee 1 Victorious, owned by Trevor Andrews and exhibited by Steven O'Kane, was the overall male champion in the Hereford section at the 2024 Balmoral Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Hannah Burns with her Salers bull Lisnamaul Sidney at the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Thomas O'Doherty with Darragh Docs Rachel at the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Andrew Clarke leads out his second-prizewinner Breaghey Class-P477 at the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Brownhill Tara from the Devine Brothers scooped the overall Charolais championship at day one of the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Woodvale Ms Annie from A&C Armour was the overall Angus champion at the 2024 Balmoral Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Mark Reid leads out Drumhilla Tik Tok, the British Blue champion from the JCB Commercials team, at day one of the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Katriona Killen, John Killen and Sam Forbers with their reserve supreme Limousin champion Ballygrange Tina at day one of the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Jeffrey Rodgers taking a well earned break with his Blonde champion at the end of the British Blonde championship at day one of the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Lismaul Princess was the female champion in the Salers ring at day one of the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Alan Wilson with Ballinlare Farm Nikita at the 2024 Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Dexters on show.