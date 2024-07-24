The Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland Elite Sale was held in Tullamore Mart on 19 July and will be a well-remembered show and sale, particularly for the Aileach View flock of Jack and Sean O’ Brien. Their champion ram lamb, Aileach View Kala, sold for €2,800 to fellow Donegal breeders Wade and Alison McCrabbe, of the Ardstewert flock.

Jack and Sean had further success in the ring – with full brother to Kala, Aileach View Kingfisher, placing third in the ram lamb class and selling for €1,150 to Ruth Clarke. The ram lambs are sired by the famous Woodies Explosive and their dam is Callacrag Halo, whose breeding includes Wannop’s Firecracker. Aileach View Knobby also claimed the champion female prize, this smart ewe lamb, whose dam is Lipley Galway Girl, went on to sell for €750.

County Louth breeder Dermot Goss has continued his success from last year’s elite sale, taking the reserve champion title with his ram lamb Hillview Knight Rider. The ram was later purchased by judge of the day, Kile Diamond, from the renowned Pointhouse flock in Co Derry, for €1,200 euro. Other prices of note included John and JJ Maher’s ram lamb Ballinakill Kickass selling for €1,200, with this double five-star ram being purchased by Brid Collison.

Brian Mathews had great success in the Shearling ram class, claiming the first and second-prize rosettes with Quarrymount Jericho and Quarrymount Jupiter. These were the first sons of £45k Lurg Grand Slam offered at a society sale. Jericho went on to sell for €1,000 to Tadgh Hogan, and Jupiter was sold to Kyle Kiernan.

Quarrymount’s female entry, Quarrymount Just So, placed second in the female class. She is also sired by Lurg Grand Slam and was purchased by Michael Brady.