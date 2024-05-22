Dinmore Sensation owned by Mr Trevor Shields was the Overall Limousin Champion and the Supreme Beef Champion of Champions at the 155th Balmoral Show. /Alfie Shaw

As the dust settles on the 155th Balmoral Show, we reminisce on a fantastic week of sunshine, smiles and super stock. From start to finish, exhibitors and the show committee put their best foot forward to put on a show of cattle that really was second to none.

Spirits were high all week and although we are coming off the back of one of the most horrific springs the industry has ever seen, the positivity and the buzz around the famous cattle lawns of Balmoral Park was remarkable.

The livestock on display was nothing if not a credit to the breeders and exhibitors and as we look back on a week of champions, it feels fitting to commend three in particular.

Champion of Champions

In the dairy section, the John Thompson and Sons Limited Champion of Champions title was awarded to Tommy Henry and sons from Ballymoney with Mostragee Bomber Louise 3. The Mature Cow in Milk winner is a February 2018-born daughter of Mostragee Bomber and is out of Mostargee Mincio Louise. She was first crowned the Holstein Champion before being tapped forward as the Dairy Breed Champion of Champions on Thursday afternoon.

In the beef section, judge Stewart Stronach had an extremely tough decision to make with an incredible line up ahead of him. He found his LMC Beef Champion of Champions in the Limousin Champion, Dimore Sensation from the herd of Mr Trevor Shields from Newry. Sensation is a December 2021-born daughter of Meadowrig Pedro and Dinmore Perfection.

Brownhill Tara was the Supreme Charolais Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. \MacGregor Photography

Hillhead Rose was the Supreme British Blonde Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. /MacGregor Photography

Beeshmount Daisy was the Supreme Irish Moiled Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. /Alfie Shaw

Dancing Queen was the Supreme Commercial Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Lisnamaul Princess was the Supreme Salers Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. /Isla Campbell

Denamona Clever Lassie 2 was the Supreme Ayrshire Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Mostragee Bomber Louise 3 was the Supreme Holstein Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. /Richard Hodgson

Ballinlare Farm Nikita was the Supreme Simmental Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. /MacGregor Photography

Kinglee 1 Victorious was the Supreme Hereford Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. / Alfie Shaw

Woodvale Miss Annie Z151 was the Supreme Angus Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. /Alfie Shaw

Ballyhartfield Barua was the Supreme Dexter Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. /Alfie Shaw

Drumhilla Tiktok was the Supreme British Blue Champion at the 155th Balmoral Show. \MacGregor Photography