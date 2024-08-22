Milbrook Nikkespice ET, Interbreed champion, Virginia Show 2024, exhibited by William Smith, pictured with judge Jim Quail.

Following on from her recent success in Tullamore, where she was reserve overall Limousin champion, Milbrook Nikkespice ET went all the way in Virginia on Wednesday to claim the overall Limousin champion and overall interbreed champion of the show.

This fantastic six-year-old cow was shown with her July-born bull calf Milbrook Vaughan at foot.

Exhibited by well-known breeder William Smith from Oldcastle, Co Meath, Nikkespice is a daughter of Ampertaine Elgin and the famous show cow Milbrook Ginger Spice.

Mullaghteelin U Beauty, champion Charolais and reserve interbreed champion, Virginia Show 2024, with judge Andy Patterson, Kaydi O'Neill, Dermott O'Dowd and Stephen Brady, who presented the Francy Brady Memorial Cup.

Reserve interbreed champion went to the overall champion in the Charolais ring Mullaghteelin U Beauty, exhibited by Dermot O’Dowd, Co Meath.

This classy 10-month-old heifer is a daughter of the French sire Magicien and a homebred dam going back to Pirate.

O’Dowd had a great day at the office, as U Beauty also won the northeastern Charolais club calf championship earlier in the morning.

Overall commercial champion, Virginia Show 2024, exhibited by Sinead McKeon.

Over in the commercial ring, Sinead and Ciara McKeon’s Limousin-cross heifer Lola went on to claim the overall commercial championship, having been awarded the Virginia Show commercial heifer champion earlier that day.

This outstanding heifer is ripping up the commercial show scene this summer, with her most recent success in Cappamore, where she was interbreed champion of the show.

Reserve overall commercial champion was wrapped up by Luke and Victor Barnett from Raphoe, Co Donegal, with their terrific Charolais-cross bull calf.

A son of the renowned show calf producer Crossmolina Euro, he won the best male calf under 400kg class before standing top of the line in the Carnaross all-Ireland male calf championship.

Pick up a copy of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal for a full report from Virginia Show with the results from all breeds.