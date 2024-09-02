Lisduff Dino Y064, overall Angus champion and overall interbreed champion, Trim Show 2024, exhibited by Leo Mc Enroe, pictured with Juan Calvo Alonso and Georg Wenz.

At the Royal Meath Show in Trim last Sunday, calf finals took place in the Limousin, Simmental, Angus, and Hereford rings, all of which putting on quite a display.

Tasked with judging the overall interbreed champion of the show was Albert De Cogan from Co Cork. His choice for the interbreed champion was the Angus champion, Lisduff Dino Y064. This 25-month-old bull is a son of Liss Minter S590 and was exhibited by breeder Leo Mc Enroe from Virginia in Co Cavan.

Dermotstown Royal Star, overall Simmental champion and reserve overall interbreed champion, Royal Meath Show 2024, exhibited by Chris White, pictured with Chris White snr, Jack White, and judge, Andrew Clarke.

Reserve overall interbreed champion was awarded to the Simmental champion, and northeast Simmental club calf champion, Dermotstown Royal Star, exhibited by Chris White from Co Dublin. This yearling heifer is a daughter of Dermotstown Delboy and Dermotstown Milky Way.

Coming out on top to win the overall Hereford championship was Hillockpoll 1 Ivy, the reigning Tullamore champion. Exhibited by Jack Larkin from Co Offaly, the Normanton 1 Laertes daughter was shown with her young heifer calf at foot.

Heifer of the year

Standing reserve overall to her was the overall Hereford heifer of the year, Shiloh-Farm Just the One ET, exhibited by Hugh and Sarah Murray from Co Westmeath.

The Hereford bull of the year went to Michael Hoey from Co Dublin with Country Crest Brooks HH. This 10-month-old bull calf is a son of Coralstown Hurricane.

In the Limousin ring, the six-year-old cow Milbrook Nikkespice ET fought of the competition once again to claim the overall Limousin breed championship. The Ampertaine Elgin daughter was shown alongside her two-month-old bull calf.

Claiming the reserve overall Limousin championship was the north eastern Limousin club heifer calf champion, Aughalion Unforgettable ET, the property of Patrick Clerkin from Co Cavan.

Dundoire double

Shane Maguire from Dunderry had an enjoyable day out, winning both the overall champion Charolais and the reserve overall champion Charolais with Dundoire Ursula ET and Dundoire Victorious.

Taking home the Royal Meath Show Aberdeen Angus calf championship was the eight-month-old Drumcrow Reeko daughter, Laurelhill Alice, exhibited by Paula Briody from Co Cavan.

Meanwhile, overall champion in the Leinster Aberdeen Angus club calf championship went to Liss Minree, a September 2023 born daughter of Penguin Henry, exhibited by John Mc Enroe from Co Meath.

Overall commercial champion, Royal Meath Show 2024, exhibited by Nicole Mc Padden.

The Mc Padden family from Co Offaly wrapped up a fantastic weekend, as they reigned supreme in the commercial ring with their Belgian Blue cross heifer calf.

Pick up a copy of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal for a full report.