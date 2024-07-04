The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show takes place on Sunday 11 August this year, on the 250-acre Butterfield Estate.

The show will host over 1,000 competitions on the one-day event and online entries close for all competitions on Friday 5 July.

Exhibitors can enter on www.tullamoreshow.com.

There is a prize fund of €175,000 on offer at this year’s show, together with a range of sought-after gold and silver medals, rosettes and cups to be won on the day.

Events

There are over 1,000 classes on offer across a variety of sections, including dairy cattle, pedigree cattle, commercial cattle, sheep, pigs, equine events, fashion, dogs, horticulture and farm produce, cookery and food, craft and needlework, art and photography, national inventions competitions and poultry.

The day will see the very best livestock producers in Ireland vying for the 45 national titles and the coveted gold and silver Tullamore Show medals.

Also on offer are many children’s classes, from showing stock to young handlers competitions.

Last year’s newest addition to the show - the sustainability livestock village - is back bigger and better than 2023, with more interaction from the farming fraternity with various groups in attendance such as FBD, Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia and many others.

Live talks will take place throughout the day.

The equine section see be the ever-popular classical ladies side saddle and the family pony sections.

Entertainment

The always popular entertainment sector of the show is ever growing and now includes a country music jamboree, with a full line-up including Olivia Douglas and many more music acts.

Also featured will be a children’s play area for the young folk and cookery demonstrations, including Adrian Martin and Ashling Larkin of Odlums.

The best in vintage machinery display, flower shows and the Macra farm skills competition will also take place at the show.

Show secretary Chelsey Cox said: “A trade town of 700 shops, displays and exhibits will cover all your needs and interests. From the farming enthusiast to the animal lover, there is something for everybody at this year’s show.”

Trade stands cover over 80 acres and include farm machinery, agricultural and industrial supplies, garden, home and leisure, food, crafts, tourism and travel, fashion, gadgets and gismos, not to mention new products to the markets with plenty of surprises.

Tickets can be purchased now at a discounted rate on www.tullamoreshow.com.

For further details, contact show PRO Brenda Kiernan on 086-171 8513.