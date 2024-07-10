Seamus Nagle has been elected as the new chairman of the pedigree breeders cattle council.

Seamus Nagle (Irish Salers Society) has been elected as the new chairman of the Pedigree Breeders Council. Seamus is a suckler farmer from Doolin, Co Clare and also runs the semen sales company, BullBank AI.

Other roles of Secretary and Treasurer of the Council have been filled by Ken Hill (Irish Blonde D’Aquitaine Society) and Shauna Mulhall (Irish Shorthorn Society).

The Pedigree Breeder’s Council is the umbrella organisation for Ireland’s pedigree breed societies

The Pedigree Breeders Council represents twenty beef and dairy breeds throughout the country.

ICBF board

The council would like to acknowledge the work of outgoing Chairman Sean Sherman (Irish Belgian Blue Society) and Secretary Laurie Harney (Irish Parthanaise Society) over their term. Peadar Glennon (Irish Simmental Society) has been elected as the new council representative on the ICBF board.