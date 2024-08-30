Limerick show was the venue for this year’s Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society All-Ireland heifer classes.

The senior and junior yearling heifer classes always attract some of the best Shorthorn heifers in the country. Judges for the day were Ciara Fox and Ann Maree Manley.

Overall champion in the Shorthorn ring went to Ricketstown Phantasy Rose, exhibited by Bobby O’Connell from Co Limerick.

Bred by Martin Kelly from Co Carlow, this three-year-old first calver is a daughter of Hildaland Laird, and was shown with her heifer calf at foot. She is no stranger to success, having won a string of championships in her showing career.

Ballylaffin Rene, All-Ireland senior yearling female champion and reserve overall champion, Limerick show, exhibited by Adrian Flatley.

Taking the reserve overall Shorthorn championship was Ballylaffin Rene, the senior yearling heifer champion exhibited by Adrian Flatley from Co Mayo. This Clashagad Drover daughter was bred by James Whelan from Co Wexford.

Glann Maggie, All-Ireland junior yearling female champion, Limerick show, exhibited by Adrian Flatley.

In the All-Ireland junior yearling section, Glann Maggie bred and exhibited by Adrian Flatley from Co Mayo came out on top. This sixteen-month-old heifer is a daughter of Drs Super Mario 42E (P) and Woodfield Molly 7th (RO).

The day’s overall junior champion was awarded to Harrington Sophie, exhibited by Frank Harrington farming Ltd, Co Mayo. This eight-month-old heifer is a daughter of Castlemount Kubota (H) and a Bayview Unique K11 (P) daughter.

Pushing her all the way to claim the reserve junior championship was Currowside Buttercup, exhibited by Paudie O'Sullivan from Co Kerry.

The Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society will now set their sights on Strokestown Agricultural Show on Saturday 14 September 2024, where a number of All Ireland titles will be on the line.