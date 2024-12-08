Ryans Whitney, which sold for the top price of €8,000, shown by Ger, Kieran and Matthew Ryan. \ Tricia Kennedy

Saturday’s Irish Angus elite show and sale at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon took the brunt of storm Darragh, as breeders from all over Ireland travelled to Co Roscommon for the Irish Angus Cattle Society’s premier show and sale.

Despite terrible travelling conditions, trade for bulls was brisk, with 78% of the 41 bulls in the yard averaging €3,940.

Appetite for heifers was not as strong as in recent years, as just 22 of the 40 heifers on offer sold to an average of €3,970.

Ryans Whitney

Leading the overall trade at €8,000 was 15-month-old maiden heifer Ryans Whitney, exhibited by Ger Ryan from Ballyhooly, Co Cork.

A daughter of Ballyshannon Pat and a Mogeely Joe-bred dam, German judge Richard Brinette awarded Whitney the junior heifer championship in the pre-sale show.

She went to auction having enjoyed a successful show season this summer and was one of two heifers purchased by a new herd in Co Roscommon.

Drumcarbin Warrior, which sold for €7,700, exhibited by Shane Mc Kiernan. \ Tricia Kennedy

In the bulls, Shane McKiernan from Co Cavan took home the top price of €7,700 for Drumcarbin Warrior.

Born in September 2023, this HF Rebel son goes back to a homebred dam sired by Clonbroney Walter.

He catalogued with a massive set of figures, which included five-star terminal, replacement and dairy beef indices.

He was knocked down to the Portauns and Mount pedigree herds in Co Limerick.

The Cavan man also realised €6,000 for Drumcarbin War Smith, a 16-month-old son of Dillon New Holland.

Driney success

It was a fantastic day’s trading for Gerard Regan from Loughglynn, Co Roscommon, as he parted company with two bulls and one heifer for an average of €6,966.

Topping the Roscommon man’s entries was the overall senior male champion Driney Wizard at €7,200.

Born in August 2023, Wizard is a son of Drumcrow Tribesman, which was purchased by Certified Irish Angus and Dovea Genetics at the elite sale in 2021.

In a tremendous display of progeny, Tribesman would go on to produce the reserve senior male champion Carrowboy Wilberto, which sold for €5,600 for Alan Gibbons, and the overall junior male champion Gallaway Winchester, which went on to sell for €5,100 for Pauline McKiernan.

To wrap up a wonderful day for Gerard Regan, he claimed the senior female championship with Driney Vital Spark, which went on to sell for €7,100 to a herd in Co Donegal.

For a full report, pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal.