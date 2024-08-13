Junior stockperson finalists in the ring at the Cappamore Show at the finals in 2023. \ Odhran Ducie

All roads lead to Tullow Show next Sunday 18 August for the fourth FBD all-Ireland young stockperson competition.

Young stock people from all over Ireland have qualified at local shows for this year’s final with senior, intermediate and junior finals taking place in a purpose-built ring at Tullow Show in the sunny southeast next Sunday.

The finals kick off at 10.30am with grooming, ringcraft, stockjudging and an interview all forming part of the final adjudication process.

This week, we profile the finalists in each of the junior, intermediate and senior sections.

Senior finalists (18 to 25 years old)

Gemma Salter (senior)

Qualifying show: Carbery

“I am 18 and run a beef Shorthorn herd in Castlehaven, Cork. I have had a passion for showing and cattle from an early age. I enjoy spending the summer and autumn attending and partaking in shows, sales and youth development programmes (YDP), gaining more experience and learning practices and techniques to use on our own cattle, which gives me a great sense of satisfaction when presenting the cattle to their best potential.

Gemma Salter.

“I look forward to the adrenaline and buzz on show day, making the late nights and early mornings worth it. I’m excited for the future in the showing circuit and for the experiences and opportunities that may follow.”

Matthew Cochrane (senior)

Qualifying show: Armagh

“I am 18 years old. I live on a 200ac suckler beef and sheep farm. From a young age, I have had a keen interest in showing cattle which has been encouraged by my parents. I show commercials and Charolais.

“At home, we show mainly homebred commercial cattle. Some of our recent successes include reserve champion at Balmoral Show and winning several championships throughout the year at local shows with two interbreeds and champion of champions.

Mattnew Cochrane.

“As a member of my local young farmers club, I enjoy taking part in many competitions, especially the beef and sheep stockjudging.”

Serena Murphy (senior)

Qualifying show: Dundalk

“I grew up on a small farm with a pedigree Limousin herd in Co Armagh and have always been surrounded by cattle.

Serena Murphy.

“My love of showing started at five years old when my dad encouraged me to walk behind cattle in the show ring and I’ve never looked back since. I always look forward to the summer shows each year and getting to see the many friends I’ve made along the way.”

Ciara Fitzpatrick (senior)

Qualifying show: Tullamore

“I am 18 years old and come from Atticall, Co Down. Growing up on a small suckler farm with 30 commercial cows and a flock of 400 Texel ewes, livestock has always been a passion of mine. In the autumn of 2021, my grandfather and I purchased our first pedigree Hereford cows.

“In 2022, I attended Balmoral Show with a local breeder and instantly fell in love with showing and knew I wanted to show my own stock from then on. We were delighted to attend Balmoral Show in 2023, where our heifer Porton House 1 Poppy took reserve female champion and went on to take the female champion at our national show that year.”

Jack O’Brien (senior)

Qualifying show: Clonmany

“I’m from Culdaff, Co Donegal, and along with my father and two sisters, we run a pedigree beef and sheep farm breeding bulls and rams to sell every year.

Jack O'Brien.

“We also show every summer and compete throughout Ireland. I really enjoy it as you meet a lot of new faces and the competition is fierce but meeting friends makes it all worthwhile.”

Conor Duffy (senior)

Qualifying show: Ossory

“I am 19 years of age and live in Ballinahown, Co Westmeath. I have just completed my Leaving Cert at Moate Community School. With a keen interest in farming and agriculture, I intend to further my studies in agriculture in third-level education.

Conor Duffy.

“I purchased my first Limousin heifer in 2023 and attended first show with her at Ossory Show, Rathdowney, in July 2023. I continued attending shows over the summers of 2023 and 2024.

“In July 2024, I received first prize in the all-Ireland senior young stockperson qualifier at Ossory Show. Outside of farming and showing cattle, I enjoy playing golf.”

Daniel O’Connor (senior)

Qualifying show: Manorhamilton

“I farm in north Sligo alongside my father, Eamonn. We started developing our Charolais breed about 15 years ago with many success stories and challenges on the way.

“We started competing in shows about 12 years ago with my first outing as a young handler in our local Grange Show, sealing my interest in breeding and farming.

“We travel to several shows around the country every year. It’s been a great learning experience, and I am delighted with the success of our breed. I’m studying agricultural science at Donegal ATU, commencing year three, and enjoying the experience of both the practical and theoretical elements of the programme.

Fergal Gormley (senior)

Qualifying show: Clogher Valley

“I am 21 years old and I live on a beef and sheep farm in Claudy, Co Derry, where I farm and show commercial cattle with my father and younger brother. My love for farming and showing started at a young age from spectating at various agricultural shows to helping my father on our farm working with livestock.

Fergal Gormley.

“Some of our biggest achievements in the show ring would have to be winning overall male commercial champion at Balmoral Show in 2022, as well as winning national commercial Limousin champion at Antrim Show in 2023. I hope to continue farming long into the future where I intend to keep expanding our farm.

“I also hope to continue showing cattle to the very best of my ability in both breeding and turning the cattle out for shows and try to achieve as much as we possibly can.”

Elanor Reilly (senior)

Qualifying show: Mullingar

“From growing up on a suckler farm, I’ve always had a great interest in farming and soon after showing cattle for a neighbour from a very young age I immediately caught interest in it. Over the years, I’ve found many friends through showing, had great experiences and made brilliant memories.

Elanor Reilly.

“Putting the hours in training cattle and coming home from a show after winning a prize can be very rewarding and a great feeling.”

Sinead Flanagan (senior)

Qualifying show: Bonniconlon

“I’m 20 years of age and I live on a suckler farm in Elphin, Co Roscommon, where we farm pedigree Shorthorn and Angus cattle. I grew up with a love for cattle from a very young age and then went on to develop a love for showing cattle.

“When we first showed cattle, we only attended our local shows but then in 2019 we decided to travel all over Ireland. Since then, we have won many competitions and I have won a few all-Ireland young handlers over the years.

Sinead Flanagan.

“Showing is a great way to meet people with similar interests and a great passion for what they do.

“I went to Australia for nine months last year where I worked on two different pedigree farms on a huge scale, which was an absolutely amazing experience that I hope to return to again soon.”

Intermediate finalists (13 to 17 years old)

Eoin Phelan (intermediate)

Qualifying show: Athlone

“I am from Clara, Co Offaly. I’m 17 years old. I have always had a great interest in farming from a very young age.

Eoin Phelan.

“We farm a herd of commercial cows and we also run a calf-to-beef operation. I am a newcomer to the show ring since I purchased my first pedigree Shorthorn heifer earlier in the year from Adrian Flatley in Mayo. I was delighted to have had a few enjoyable days out on the midlands show circuit so far this year.”

Grace O’Donovan (intermediate)

Qualifying show: Barryroe

“I live on a dairy farm just outside Dunmanway with my mum, dad and two sisters. From a young age I showed great interest in farming and a great love for cattle. I entered my first young handlers’ class at Dunmanway Show when I was eight years old with my calf, Luna. Since then, I have been showing for Tim, Daniel and Denise O’Donovan and Ian Santry.

“We show Belgian Blues, commercials and Limousin. I am constantly learning and I have made so many friends from entering shows all over Ireland.

“Last year I was placed third in the age eight to 12 category of the all-Ireland young stockperson competition. I really enjoyed the whole experience.

“This year, I qualified for the intermediate age category at Barryroe Show with a pedigree Limousin calf that I’ve shown throughout the year. I’m looking forward to the all-Ireland at Tullow Show and hopefully I will do well again this year.”

Aine McAlistar (intermediate)

Qualifying show: Clogher

“I took up showing three years ago at Balmoral after convincing dad to pull out his old showing halters as I developed a love for cattle and their breeding. If I’m not on the farm, I’ll be on a football pitch.

“I play Gaelic for my local club, Ballerin, and for Derry as well as football for my local club, Ballymoney.

Aine McAlistar.

“I really enjoy the aspects of the shows and being able to show off the cattle that we breed on our home farm.”

Aine Sullivan (intermediate)

Qualifying show: Clogher

“I come from a suckler and beef farm where my mam and I have Herefords, both pedigree and commercial. I have only started showing cattle this summer and I love it.

Aine Sullivan.

“I recently took part in the Hereford next gen workshop and the Angus YDP where I got lots of good handling advice which has really helped me at shows. I love the buzz of the show days. Aside from cattle, I also play football for Cuchulainns and love helping my dad with the steam engines.”

Sarah O’Neill (intermediate)

Qualifying show: Clonmel

“I’m 16 and from a suckler farm in Carlow. I love animals, especially cattle and horses. I have been showing commercial cattle with my father and have been competing in young stockperson classes since I was four and I love it.

Sarah O'Neill.

“I am very interested in breeding and embryo transfer. I help my father to select AI bulls for our herd of commercials, and we flush some show dams, so calving time is always exciting to see if our breeding plans produce stock suitable for the show ring.

“Last year I showed our heifer Midnight, which was very successful and she has continued that success this year. I also love horses and compete at eventing.

“This year I broke in our homebred three-year-old filly, which I hope to compete on next year. I look forward to competing in the final at our county show in Tullow this year.”

Alice Fitzsimons (intermediate)

Qualifying show: –

“I am 13 years old. I live on a farm in Mullahoran, Co Cavan. We keep a small herd of commercial cattle and recently I bought my own pedigree Limousin heifer. I started showing last year with a Belgian Blue cross calf that I bred myself.

Alice Fitzsimons.

“I have a great love of farming from a very young age and showing cattle is my passion. I have been very fortunate to have received great help and guidance from our good friends and neighbours.

“I’ve competed in many young handler classes, learning new things and meeting great people across the country.

“In my time showing cattle, I’ve been lucky to get the opportunity to show in the ring at the Roscrea premier Limousin show and sale and at the Winter Fair in Carrick-on-Shannon. I want to thank my parents for all their support along the way. I am excited to compete in the all-Ireland in Tullow.”

Zoe Salter (intermediate)

Qualifying show: Cork Summer Show

“I am 15 years old. I grew up on a farm of pedigree beef Shorthorns in Castlehaven, Cork. I always had an interest in agriculture, especially cattle. From a young age, I loved helping with the whole preparation prior to show day and participating in a few classes on the day.

Zoe Salter.

“With more years gone by, my passion for cattle and cattle showing has only grown. I have taken more responsibility and now choose, train, wash, groom, clip and feed the cattle before their days out.

“I enjoy preparing the cattle and participating in classes.

“Not only have I developed experience from participating in shows, but I have also learned a lot from viewing cattle at different shows and sales all over the country.”

Jamie Shorthall (intermediate)

Qualifying show: Granard

“I am 16 years old and I live in Castledaly, Moate, Co Westmeath. I have a huge interest in farming and every year I rear a large number of dairy beef calves. I also have a herd of suckler cows, predominantly Limousin cross Belgian Blue cows.

“I enjoy showing cattle and I am always looking to improve the breeding and quality of the cattle I show.

“My plan is to go to agricultural college once I finish school and I would be hoping to work in agriculture alongside my family livestock transport business.”

William Stephenson (intermediate)

Qualifying show: Finn Valley

“I am 14 years old. I live on a drystock farm near Letterkenny in Co Donegal. I have always had an interest in showing cattle from a young age. I started showing cattle at the age of eight and have continued to do so since.

William Stephenson.

“This year I have two calves; a heifer and a bull, Black Beauty and Guinness.

“My favourite thing about showing is the preparation before going into the ring, getting the cattle show ready. There’s a lot of work involved in getting them ready on the morning of a show.

“First you have to foam them and then blow dry them to get their hair nice and fuzzy. After that, you start soaping them, combing the hair up and putting spray on them to give them a nice shine. The show season is definitely the best time of the year!”

Junior finalists (eight to 12 years old)

Sean McNally (junior)

Qualifying show: Nobber

“I’m 11 years old, I live next door to my uncle James’s farm, in Dunbeggan, Ballymacormack, Co Longford. My interests are playing Gaelic football and rugby. I started showing with James this year.

“He shows Belgian Blues. I have shown Belgian Blues in lots of shows through the year and I have learned lots about showing and I enjoy all the early morning starts getting the cattle ready for the shows and talking with all the people we meet there.

Sean McNally.

“This year, I’m showing a January 2024-born pedigree Belgian Blue calf called Dunbeggan S’chocolat. I’m looking forward to the all-Ireland in Tullow.”

Darragh O’Doherty (junior)

Qualifying show: Kilrush

“I have been showing cattle since I was four; firstly, my own commercial calves and with my uncle and his pedigree cattle. Three years ago I started my own pedigree Belgian Blue herd under the prefix Darragh Doc’s Blues.

Darragh O'Dogherty.

“I love preparing the animals with my sister Saoirse, showing them in the ring and getting to meet all the show people, young and old. It’s a great experience.

“We have a dairy farm at home too and I help my father with the milking whenever I can and also with silage and hay during the summer and feeding cattle and calves over the winter.

“I play football for our club, Kilmurry-Ibrickane and love set dancing also, especially as we won the all-Ireland Fleadh last year.”

Tadhg Hannon (junior)

Qualifying show: Kildysart

“I’m 11 years old and I live on a farm in Limerick. We run a herd of dairy and a small herd of commercial and pedigree Belgian Blue cattle.

“My family has a long tradition of showing cattle, going back four generations. Every year, we travel around the country going to summer shows competing in young handler and calf classes.

Tadhg Hannon.

“My favourite part of showing cattle is being with the cattle and preparing them for show day and making new friends.

“I’ve been training my bull calf which is a commercial Belgian Blue since he was two weeks old. In my spare time, I like to help on the farm and play hurling. I’m looking forward to all-Ireland day in Tullow.”

Chloe Hegarty (junior)

Qualifying show: Dunmanway

“I am 12 years old. I live on a dairy farm in Currevreeda, Bandon, Co Cork. I have been showing with my dad and competing in young stockperson classes for the past nine years. As well as showing, I play soccer and go horse riding.

Chloe Hegarty.

“I show in a lot of shows during the summer and this involves a lot of travelling and early mornings. I really enjoy showing and meeting up with my friends. This year I am showing a commercial Belgian Blue cross heifer called Amy.”

Roisin Flanagan (junior)

Qualifying show: Charleville

“I am 11 years old and I am from Meelick, Co Clare. My dad and I breed pedigree Angus cattle.

“My Angus calf this year is Warrior. I love farming especially getting the cattle ready for showing and then competing in the young handlers’ class. I train the calves for months before I show them.

“On show days I get up early to wash, dry and soap the animals. I have my show halters, white coat and show stick ready. I love the excitement of walking my calf into the ring with the other competitors and winning a rosette is brilliant.”

Lewis Dodd (junior)

Qualifying show: Saintfield

“I come from Saintfield, Co Down. I am 10 years old and qualified at Saintfield Show in June. We have a pedigree herd of Simmental and Red Aberdeen Angus.

“Last year my dad gave me my first heifer, Glenbrae Red Miss Kayo, which I showed all last year.

“She has just had her first calf! I am very keen to help pick out our new team of show animals each year and help train them for our first show of the season; RUAS Balmoral.

“This year, I showed a young Red Aberdeen Angus Bull; Glenbrae Red Mario along with a young Simmental Bull; Craigy Prime. I thoroughly enjoyed working with them.

“Our show season has just ended at Clogher Valley Show where we won junior male champion.

“I love helping at home in the yard after school and at the weekends. It’s all hands-on-deck at our house. My brother and I attend Angus YDP events and really enjoy them as they are great coaching days for young people. I also play rugby every Saturday for Ballynahinch Rugby Club.

Owen Farrell (junior)

Qualifying show: Lurgan

“I am from Newry, Co Down. I go to school in St Joseph’s High School. I farm a pedigree British Blonde and Limousin herd, along with my brother and dad.

Owen Farrell.

“I like Blonde cattle because they are very easy calved, have a good temperament and are good to handle, I like the way they put on flesh and muscle and have a very good top line. I enjoy helping out on the farm after school and weekends.

“My love for showing started when I bought my first Blonde heifer in 2020 with my First Holy Communion money. I entered my heifer into Balmoral 2021 and that’s when my love for showing began. I have made great friends through showing. My dad, mam, brother and I all enjoy family days out at shows. I also play Gaelic football with Culloville Blues.”

Katie Lordan (junior)

Qualifying show: Dunmanway

“I live in Drimoleague, Co Cork. I am 11 years old. I started showing cattle when I was three and a half years old.

“My first show was in Tralee and with the help and guidance from my dad and the O’Donovan family, the love of showing cattle – especially commercial cattle and Belgian Blues –began.

“Now I help my dad and Trevor Deane prepare the cattle for all the shows. I also help out by feeding, giving grass and moving cattle. I enjoy going to the shows. I have lots of friends from showing. I also enjoy football, soccer, baking and swimming. When I am older, I want to be a vet or a teacher.”

John Óg Coyne (junior)

Qualifying show: Tinahely

“I am 10 years old. I live on a mixed farm with my family in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath. My first show was Tinahely, Co Wicklow, this year. My two older sisters (Anna and Claire) have been showing since last year. My sister Anna and I started training our calf in February. I love the preparation for the shows.

“It’s a great family event. I play underage football with Tyrrellspass club. I like to play draughts with my friends. I like to help dad on the farm at the weekends and any time I get a chance during school.”

Louis Fitzsimons (junior)

Qualifying show: Oldcastle

“I turned 10 during the week. I live on a farm in Mullahoran, Co Cavan. We keep a small herd of commercial cattle and recently bought a few pedigree Limousin heifers.

Louis Fitzsimons.

“I have had a great interest in farming from a young age and I am following the example of my older sister, Alice, when it comes to showing cattle.

“I enjoy going to shows every weekend. I love taking part, doing up my calf and putting into practice what I learned at the Young Handlers Showmanship event in Tullamore in April.

“I am very grateful for all the help and support from my family, friends and neighbours. I am looking forward to competing in the all-Ireland final in Tullow.