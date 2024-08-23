The fourth annual Irish Dutch Spotted premier sale took place in Carrick-on-Shannon, with a brisk trade for the top lots.

There remains keen interest in the breed among new breeders and commercial flocks which have moved to the breed in recent years.

There was a 66% clearance rate, with 55 of the 84 presented for sale finding a new home.

Ram lambs averaged €601/head, ewe lambs averaged €865/head, with shearling ewes averaging €666/head.

The judge on the day, James Johnston from the Broadwater flock in Northern Ireland, tapped toward a smart ewe lamb as his champion, bred by John and Ronan Tuohy from Clare - Coose Harmony had won the Jan/Feb class earlier.

Dutch Spotted champion in Carrick-on-Shannon.

By homebred sire Coose Gunpowder, she later sold for €2,000 in the sale.

Top price in the sale went to Brandon McClafferty for his January-born ewe lamb selling for €4,100.

The top-priced male was the reserve champion, a strong ram lamb bred by Donegal breeders David Kilpatrick and Edina Duncan, Hillside Humpty Dumpty, first in the Jan/Feb ram lamb class. Sired by Craigdoo Fabio, he made €2,700 in the ring.

Dutch Spotted reserve champion.

Top female price was realised by Doaghbeg Hips Dont Lie, a super ewe lamb presented by Donegal breeder Brandon McClafferty.

Also sired by Craigdoo Fabio, this January-born ewe lamb had already won overall champion at the Dutch Spotted all-Ireland at Finn Valley in June.

Swift bidding saw her finish at €4,100 on Saturday.

Other noted male prices were Lavard Havin It Good - a Myreside Falcon ram lamb bred by Roscommon breeders Cathal and Tony Lavin that sold for €1,850. Their three ram lambs averaged €1,103.

Doaghbeg Hunky Dorey, bred by Brandon McClafferty and second placed in the pre-sale show, reached €1,040.

Two Hillside ewe lambs made €2,000 and €1,200, with Rachel Gallagher's ewe lamb Croaghross Hottie by Westbroad Diago making €1,000.

Two more Irish Dutch Spotted sales will take place in Cahir Mart, Co Tipperary, on Saturday 31 August and in Stranorlar on Friday 13 September.