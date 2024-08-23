The fourth annual Irish Dutch Spotted premier sale took place in Carrick-on-Shannon, with a brisk trade for the top lots.
There remains keen interest in the breed among new breeders and commercial flocks which have moved to the breed in recent years.
There was a 66% clearance rate, with 55 of the 84 presented for sale finding a new home.
Ram lambs averaged €601/head, ewe lambs averaged €865/head, with shearling ewes averaging €666/head.
The judge on the day, James Johnston from the Broadwater flock in Northern Ireland, tapped toward a smart ewe lamb as his champion, bred by John and Ronan Tuohy from Clare - Coose Harmony had won the Jan/Feb class earlier.
Dutch Spotted champion in Carrick-on-Shannon.
By homebred sire Coose Gunpowder, she later sold for €2,000 in the sale.
Top price in the sale went to Brandon McClafferty for his January-born ewe lamb selling for €4,100.
The top-priced male was the reserve champion, a strong ram lamb bred by Donegal breeders David Kilpatrick and Edina Duncan, Hillside Humpty Dumpty, first in the Jan/Feb ram lamb class. Sired by Craigdoo Fabio, he made €2,700 in the ring.
Dutch Spotted reserve champion.
Top female price was realised by Doaghbeg Hips Dont Lie, a super ewe lamb presented by Donegal breeder Brandon McClafferty.
Also sired by Craigdoo Fabio, this January-born ewe lamb had already won overall champion at the Dutch Spotted all-Ireland at Finn Valley in June.
Swift bidding saw her finish at €4,100 on Saturday.
Other noted male prices were Lavard Havin It Good - a Myreside Falcon ram lamb bred by Roscommon breeders Cathal and Tony Lavin that sold for €1,850. Their three ram lambs averaged €1,103.
Doaghbeg Hunky Dorey, bred by Brandon McClafferty and second placed in the pre-sale show, reached €1,040.
Two Hillside ewe lambs made €2,000 and €1,200, with Rachel Gallagher's ewe lamb Croaghross Hottie by Westbroad Diago making €1,000.
Two more Irish Dutch Spotted sales will take place in Cahir Mart, Co Tipperary, on Saturday 31 August and in Stranorlar on Friday 13 September.
The fourth annual Irish Dutch Spotted premier sale took place in Carrick-on-Shannon, with a brisk trade for the top lots.
There remains keen interest in the breed among new breeders and commercial flocks which have moved to the breed in recent years.
There was a 66% clearance rate, with 55 of the 84 presented for sale finding a new home.
Ram lambs averaged €601/head, ewe lambs averaged €865/head, with shearling ewes averaging €666/head.
The judge on the day, James Johnston from the Broadwater flock in Northern Ireland, tapped toward a smart ewe lamb as his champion, bred by John and Ronan Tuohy from Clare - Coose Harmony had won the Jan/Feb class earlier.
Dutch Spotted champion in Carrick-on-Shannon.
By homebred sire Coose Gunpowder, she later sold for €2,000 in the sale.
Top price in the sale went to Brandon McClafferty for his January-born ewe lamb selling for €4,100.
The top-priced male was the reserve champion, a strong ram lamb bred by Donegal breeders David Kilpatrick and Edina Duncan, Hillside Humpty Dumpty, first in the Jan/Feb ram lamb class. Sired by Craigdoo Fabio, he made €2,700 in the ring.
Dutch Spotted reserve champion.
Top female price was realised by Doaghbeg Hips Dont Lie, a super ewe lamb presented by Donegal breeder Brandon McClafferty.
Also sired by Craigdoo Fabio, this January-born ewe lamb had already won overall champion at the Dutch Spotted all-Ireland at Finn Valley in June.
Swift bidding saw her finish at €4,100 on Saturday.
Other noted male prices were Lavard Havin It Good - a Myreside Falcon ram lamb bred by Roscommon breeders Cathal and Tony Lavin that sold for €1,850. Their three ram lambs averaged €1,103.
Doaghbeg Hunky Dorey, bred by Brandon McClafferty and second placed in the pre-sale show, reached €1,040.
Two Hillside ewe lambs made €2,000 and €1,200, with Rachel Gallagher's ewe lamb Croaghross Hottie by Westbroad Diago making €1,000.
Two more Irish Dutch Spotted sales will take place in Cahir Mart, Co Tipperary, on Saturday 31 August and in Stranorlar on Friday 13 September.
SHARING OPTIONS: