Carrick-on-Shannon bull sales had a smaller sale than usual last Saturday with 19 of the Charolais bulls finding new homes out of the 40 present. The average price came in at €3,200 with two bulls being sold for eeport to NI on the day. The top price of €4,000 was achieved by Lyndon McHugh, Oakhill, Killeshandra for Oakhill Tyson an October 2022-born bull, sired by Brickland Noel 2, while Conal Tiernan, Emlagh, Elphin sold his October 2022 bull Coshleens Tomboy, sired by Fiston for €3,600.

A number of bulls hit €3500 on the day.

Dereskit Utopia, sired by Orbi and bred by Basil Bothwell, Dereskit, Killeshandra, Kilmacumsey Tomas, sired by Hamel and bred by Luke Flanagan, Kilmacumsey, Elphin, Ballykiltyfea Ultan, sired by Horace Jd and bred by Gerard McGovern, Drimna, Cloone, Leitrim, Mulroyview Ultan, sired by Laheens Master and bred by John Shields, Carrigart, Donegal, Camber Tate, sired by Whitecliffe Orwell and Camber Ugo, sired by Kilvilcorris Eric, both bred by Vincent McBrien, Camber, Leitrim all saw auctioneer Francis McGowan’s hammer drop at €3,500 on the day.

Thomas Mulligan, Currycramp, Dromod, Edward Vaughan, Ballyshannon got €3,200 in the sales ring for their respective bulls Currycramp Underground, sired by Fiston and Portnason Thunder, sired by Cloonradoon Ricky.

Drumcrow Thomas, sired by Cavelands Fenian and bred by David Abbott from Killeshandra in Co Cavan also sold their bull for €3,200. The one female Charolais that sold out of the three heifers present was Mashantucket Tibby a daughter of Orbi selling for €2,500 bred by William and Andrew Woods in Cavan.

Three out of the four Limousin bulls sold on the day – €3,500 each for Ohill Ulises, sired by Slieve Pablo and bred by Patrick Beirne, Ohill, Mohill and Sallyfield Tiny, sired by Loyal and bred by James and Deirdre Holohan, Gorvagh, Mohill. Killarkin Tyson, sired by Tomschoice Imperial and bred by Michael Flynn, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon sold for €3,200.

The society now looks forward to its last event for this season when they host their all breed bull and heifer sale on 8 June next.