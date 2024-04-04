Donal O'Riordan with reserve champion Inchisine Venom that sold for €4,700 at the Munster Aberdeen Angus Breeders Club annual premier pedigree bull sale in Bandon Mart. /Shanon Kinahan

On Wednesday 3 April, Cork Marts Bandon played host to the annual premier bull sale of the Cork Holstein Friesian Club and the Munster Aberdeen Angus Breeders Club.

Both clubs held a pre-sale show, with Richard Lombard from Co Kerry stepping up to judge the Angus classes.

Willie Sheehan stepped in to judge the Friesian classes.

Angus section

In the Angus section, Richard of the Dulague herd in Co Kerry found his champion in Eugene Lynch’s Droumdaniel Mr Sherlock Y135.

It’s the turn of the @IEAberdeenAngus here in @CorkMarts Bandon for the first of their spring sales?? @FJ_Pedigree watching on as Champion Droumdaniel Mr Sherlock Y135 sold for €3,500 ???? @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/GozJ8zauqF — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 3, 2024

The October 2022-born bull from the Bantry-based herd was sired by Westellen Black Bingo V865 and he was bred from a Ballyguille Mount Rue dam.

The champion boasted a replacement index of €169 and a terminal index of €81 and sold for €3,500.

Eoin Lynch, Max Leahy and Alan Minehane with Angus champion Droumdaniel Mr Sherlock Y135 that sold for €3,500 at the Munster Aberdeen Angus Breeders Club annual premier pedigree bull sale in Bandon Mart. /Shanon Kinahan

The reserve championship title in the Angus section saw Macroom, Co Cork, native Denis O’Riordan step up to take the plaudits with his September 2022-born bull Inchisine Venom.

Sired by Cooldaniel Rekie out of a Carrigroe Neville dam, the double five-star bull secured the highest price of €4,700.

Congratulations to Denis O’Riordan from Macroom who has just sold his Reserve Champion Inchisine Venom for €4,700 here at @CorkMarts Bandon?? Sired by Cooldaniel Rekie out of Inchisine Ruth???? @IEAberdeenAngus @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/DXK4ddCYrD — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 3, 2024

Holstein Friesian

The Cork Holstein Friesian Club held its annual spring premier on Wednesday afternoon also, which was judged by Cork native Willie Sheehan.

On the road today with @FJ_Pedigree and have landed in @CorkMarts Bandon for the @CorkFriesian spring sale????Champion Glenny King from Daniel O’Leary sold for €3,250?? @farmersjournal @i_h_f_a pic.twitter.com/7gFTecvbHK — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 3, 2024

Topping the trade in the dairy section was the champion of the day Glenny King 2311 from the herd of Daniel O’Leary from Riverstick.

The Santry Lion King son was out of a Cacanode Harold dam, Glenny Chq Patsy, who is now in her seventh lactation and is projecting to yield just over 9,000kg this year.

With an EBI of €279 and a long line of VG and EX dams in his pedigree, the February 2023-born bull sold for the top Holstein price of €3,250.

Strong trade for the @IEAberdeenAngus bulls here in @CorkMarts Bandon?? 1st prize winner Carrigroe Wilson from John Appelbe sold for €4,200 ?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/IJqzOlwXUZ — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 3, 2024

A good day in the ring for Daniel O’Leary was made even better when his second entry Gleny Lad 2280 secured the second-highest Holstein price of the afternoon.

Sired by Rochemount Lad out of a Aghwadda Arthur dam, Glenny Agh Gayle 1721, the January 2023-born bull with an EBI of €295 sold for €2,400.

