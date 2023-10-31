The Irish Limousin Cattle Society held its annual autumn premier sale on bank holiday Monday in Roscrea Mart, Co Tipperary.

There was a packed house at the event, with buyers and Limousin enthusiasts filling the ring, which inevitably led to a very strong clearance.

Bank Holiday Monday’s have always been about @irishlimousin so why would today be any different????? Junior Champion Carrefour Turbo from John Kenny sells for €16,500???? Sired by the renowned Kingbull??@FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/rCR77u0OQm October 30, 2023

Top-priced males

Topping the sale at a hugely impressive €16,500 was John and David Kenny’s Carrefour Turbo, which was tapped forward as the junior champion by judge Gareth Corrie in the pre-sale show.

Born in May 2022, the five-star bull is a son of the renowned Derrygullinane Kingbull and was bred from a Wilodge Cerberus dam. He sold to a suckler farmer in Co Westmeath for the highest price.

Boasting a page full of stars, Sliabh Felim Toddy from the herd of Sean Ryan, Co Limerick, secured the second-highest price of €8,800.

Toddy was a second-prizewinner in the pre-sale show and is a full brother to Mourinho that sold to Maraiscote Limousins in Scotland. The July 2022-born bull is sired by Damona and was bred from a Kaprico Eravelle dam.

A firey trade here in @CentralAuctions Roscrea for the @irishlimousin premier sale???? 2nd Prize winner Sliabh Felim Toddy sired by Damona sold for €8,800 ???? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/WTI7H83RSw — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 30, 2023

Up next was the reserve junior champion Baileys Trump ET, brought forward by Tom Bailey from Batterstown, Co Meath.

The September 2022-born bull is sired by Wilodge Vantastic and was bred from a Goldies Jackpot dam.

Having previously enjoyed success as the junior champion at the national show in Tullamore in August, the stylish young bull sold to the UK for €8,600.

Junior bulls are on a roll here in Roscrea at the @irishlimousin Premier Sale???? Tom Baileys Baileys Trump ET was Reserve Junior Champion and sold for €8,600 ???? Wilodge Vantastic x Goldies Jackpot ???? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/l2gNgFtXXY — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 30, 2023

Heifer lots

Topping the heifer lots was Carrickmore Sasha ET, which was brought forward for sale by the Connell Brothers from Oldcastle, Co Meath.

The July 2021-born heifer, which was selected as the reserve female champion, is sired by Sympa and was the first daughter to be offered for sale from the renowned Baileys Ice Princess. She sold to the UK for €6,100.

The Hester family from Castlerea, Co Roscommon, secured the second highest female price of €5,500 selling to the UK.

The October 2022-born Meelickaduff Take On Me is sired by Plumtree Fantastic and was bred from an Ampertaine Elgin dam.

Take On Me was the north west calf champion this year and was the overall Limousin champion at Elphin Show and Castlerea Show.

The female champion Clontown Stooki came from the Treanor brothers from Scotstown, Co Monaghan. The August 2021-born heifer is sired by Ionesco and was bred from a Wilodge Vantastic and sold to Co Cork for €5,200.