Kevin Kelly, Declan Mangan and judge Mark Priestly with the male and supreme champion Summerhill Bombay Sapphire at the West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club premier show and sale in Roscommon Mart in 2023. / Shanon Kinahan

The West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club will hold its 53rd annual premier sale in Roscommon Mart on Friday evening 9 August.

A pre-sale show will kick off at 4pm, with the sale at 7pm.

Following on from the success of previous sales, the club expects this sale to be well attended by commercial breeders.

All rams available for sale will have been veterinary inspected prior to the sale.

A spokesperson for the club noted "confidence in the Suffolk breed as a terminal sire is driving demand from within the commercial sector".

SIS eligible

"With the majority of rams presented at the sale being SIS [Sheep Improvement Scheme] eligible, this will be an ideal opportunity for commercial farmers to complete their SIS ram purchase requirements from top-quality bloodlines," they added.

"Breeders in the club have invested heavily over the years in quality stock and this will be reflected in the rams that will be on offer at the sale.

"Many of the breeders in attendance achieved great success at the recent Suffolk Sheep Society premier sale held in Blessington last weekend.2

All rams will carry zootechnical certificates. Bidding will be available online via LSL, with prospective buyer urged to register in time with the mart for online bidding.