So far this year, 1,133,599 pigs have been slaughtered, with an average carcase weight of 93.9kg.

The number of pigs slaughtered in April 2025 grew by 6.6% when compared with last April.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed there has been a 2.2% increase in the number of pig slaughterings so far this year compared with the same period in 2024.

In total, approximately 291,200 pigs were sent for slaughter in April at a combined weight of 27,300t.

Other livestock

Sheep and cattle also had small increases in the number of livestock slaughtered last month compared with April 2024.

Cattle slaughterings grew by 2.6% when comparing April 2025 with April 2024 and, for the first four months of the year, the figure is up by 0.5%. The average carcase weight for cattle this year has been 316.3kg.

Meanwhile, the number of sheep slaughtered increased by 1.3% in April 2025 when compared with the same month in 2024.

However, slaughterings declined by 17.4% in the first four months of 2025 compared with 2024, mainly due to there being over 25% fewer sheep killed in the month of March.

