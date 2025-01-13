Careers and education journalist Sarah McIntosh speaks to students at the Agri Aware farm walk and talk event on Tullamore Farm in 2024. \ Philip Doyle

The Central Applications Office (CAO) is the organisation responsible for overseeing undergraduate applications to colleges and universities in Ireland.

With the closing deadline on 1 February, it's important that students get the right advice on navigating through their college courses.

That's why on this week's Young Stock Podcast we have a special episode where features journalist with Irish Country Living Rosalind Skillen and production assistant in Traction Sarah Gilsenan sit down with careers and education journalist Sarah McIntosh to discuss their own educational pathway.

Looking into the application process, they discuss how students can select the right courses for them and where to go for help with this year's application.

