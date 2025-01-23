The entire 165ac at Highstreet, Belmont, Co Offaly, is available in Lot 4.

GVM Auctioneers is getting its 2025 land auctions under way at the end of February with a unique 240ac Co Offaly property going under the hammer.

It’s a modern mixed bag that includes a 165ac dairy farm on prime agricultural land, a 75ac holding that is a combination of grazing ground and forestry and also included is a modern farmyard and site with full planning permission.

About 6km apart, the dairy operation at Highstreet and the forestry land at Clonlyon Glebe are close to Belmont and a short distance from the N62 road at Ferbane.

This is one of the most interesting properties to come on the market for some time and will be sold in seven lots.

Jewel in the crown

The jewel in the crown is lot one, which comprises 147ac of top-quality land at Highstreet and contains a yard with modern cubicle accommodation for 108 cows and a 16-unit GEA double-herringbone milking parlour.

Centrally located in the property, the yard is connected to the land via a series of farm laneways.

There is further planning for four more livestock sheds and some parts of the yard are partially completed, including accommodation with a bedroom, office and bathroom layout to aid the operator during calving.

In addition to the main lands, the farm includes circa 120ac of leased land nearby at Clonboniff and there are 15 years remaining on the lease.

Residential site

A residential site with full planning permission for a prestigious c5,500 sq ft house is available in lot three. Situated a distance from the yard to give privacy, it is set amid a tree-lined and post-and-rail-fenced setting.

Lot two comprises c15.9ac acres of roadside arable land and the entire holding at Highstreet is listed as lot four. There land here is guided at €15,000/ac.

The balance of the land (75ac) is 6km northeast of the main block at Clonlyon Glebe and is available in its entire as lot seven.

It is guided in the region of €350,000 to €400,000 and will also be available in two lots.

Lot five contains 44ac of forestry lands that was planted in 2011 and 2013, so there are a few years of forestry premia remaining on it. It mainly comprises of Scots pine, alder and Norway spruce.

The remainder of the land (31ac) is offered in lot six and is partially reclaimed grassland. There is a planning exemption granted on this land for a compact farmyard.

The auction takes place at 3pm on Friday 28 February in the County Arms Hotel, Birr, Co Offaly, and online on the LSL auctions online platform.

In pictures

There are presently 108 cubicles in the yard.

The yard is centrally located on the farm and cows have been fed in a zero grazing system.

The land has been used for grass and growing crops in recent years.

The property will be sold by auction at the end of February.

There is planning permission for a further four livestock sheds.

The modern yard is partially completed and contains a pair of 30 tonne meal silos.

Both the house and yard are accessed via tree-lined avenues.

The land at Clonlyon Glebe, Belmont, Offaly, is a mixture of forestry and grazing land.

The farm is producing in the region of 1,200,000l of milk annually.