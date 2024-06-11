A four-day training course on anaerobic digestion is set to take place from 25 to 28 June at Gurteen Agricultural College.

Organised by the German-based IBBK, in collaboration with the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA), this event will provide participants with an overview of the technical and operational aspects of biogas production and treatment.

Previously held in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, the course is tailored for farmers who are considering anaerobic digestion, as well as policy makers, researchers and current biogas operators and their staff.

Topics

The curriculum will cover a variety of topics, including feedstock selection, digester biology and the upgrading of biogas and digestate.

Participants will also have the opportunity to visit an operational anaerobic digestion plant, with practical insights into the day-to-day management of these facilities.

Registration fee

The registration fee for this course is €1,600, including VAT, with members of IrBEA eligible for a discount.

Contact IrBEA for more information.