New ICMSA president and deputy president confirmed

Pat McCormack has been elected the new president of the IMCSA.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has confirmed that its top elected positions have been filled.

As had been announced at the association’s AGM in November, Pat McCormack is the new president of the ICMSA.

The Co Tipperary dairy farmer was most recently the association’s deputy president and previously served as chair of the dairy committee. He takes over from John Comer, who served a maximum six-year term.

Meanwhile, Co Cavan dairy farmer Lorcan McCabe has been elected as deputy president of the ICMSA. McCabe, who farms near Baileborough in east Cavan, was the association’s farm business committee chair and was also the chair of the ICMSA’s farm services and environment committee.

Both men will take up their respective roles on Tuesday 19 December.

