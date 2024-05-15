The halls of the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science building will miss a familiar face following the retirement of Iris Burke, director of the programme office.

Iris dedicated 42 years of her life to the school and was always willing to help students overcome whatever challenges they faced in a considerate manner.

The nature of the job meant that problems were solved without any fuss in a private manner, but well wishes noted to The Dealer since Iris’s retirement show her help was not forgotten.