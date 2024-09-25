I read with interest last week the announcement of the two new vet schools.

Regionally, it was a well-balanced pairing between South East Technological University (SETU) based in Waterford and Kilkenny, alongside Atlantic Technological University in Letterkenny and Mountbellew.

However, I’m intrigued to know how the Letterkenny/Mountbellew split campus will work. By my calculations, they’re no less than 3.15 hours apart.

If a student was from Tubbercurry in Sligo, it mightn’t be too bad as you’d be somewhat in the middle.

If you’re from Galway or Donegal, it’s quite the spin one way or the other.

Fly

I’m wondering could they campaign for the old Galway Airport in Carnmore to be reopened and students can fly from Donegal Airport to Galway and be bussed to Mountbellew? Then again, the airport isn’t exactly near Letterkenny either. Answers on a postcard.