The Dealer nearly spat out the cornflakes last Saturday morning when I switched on Martbids and clicked in Carrigallen to check out the calf trade.

Dreaming

I thought I was still dreaming when a 24-day-old Belgian Blue sucky, sired by the one-star Bova AI bull BB9994 and out of a Montbéliarde dairy cow, sold for €900.

Yes, that’s two zeros and €900, not €90.

Auctioneer Michael Reilly described the heifer calf as “the perfect Christmas present for the lucky lady in your life”. Wouldn’t it be some sight under the tree?

The buyer will want all the luck there is to see a profit out of this one.

Who needs a 70c/l milk price payment when you can get €900 for sucky calves?