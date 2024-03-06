Pictured at the 50th anniversary weanling show and sale at Balla Mart last year were (l-r) Thomas Jordan(assistant manager), Sean Nestor (original committee member), Tom Armstrong (original committee member), Tommy Canavan (original yard staff), Stephen Hannon (Balla Mart) and Michael Murphy (Balla Mart).

The Dealer noted that Thomas Jordan saw his last sale as part of Balla Mart last Saturday, having worked in the mart business for the last 46 years. Martgoers who remember him from his time in the now closed Westport Mart, Ballinrobe Mart and his tenure in Balla noted the honesty and fairness when dealing with Tom. We wish him well in his retirement.

Former mart manager Michael John Walsh, who was responsible for Balla Mart between 1990 and 2007 was also remembered on the day due to his recent passing.

Auctioneer Ray Clarke recalled Michael John as being ‘a great mart manager, a great people manager, a real good cattle man’. But, above all, he was a gentleman.