I see that three of the country’s top breed societies are seeking new secretaries.

The president of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Aidan McHale confirmed that the society has parted ways with Shanon Kinahan.

He said that a council meeting will take place in the coming weeks to appoint her successor.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society is also looking for a breed secretary, with no one appointed since Ronan Murphy vacated the position of CEO.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society has been recruiting for a secretary since June when Louise Callan left the role.