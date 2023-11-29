Your boot needs to be clear of feed bags before the NCT.

I guffawed this week when I came across a post on the NCT’s Facebook page, urging people bringing their cars for an NCT to clear out their boots.

A picture of the boot of a car was included in the post and what was in the boot only a blast of empty bags of feed. Hogget ration and the like.

“In advance of your NCT, please ensure your boot is empty and clear of personal belongings.

“This is to allow the inspector to check the primary structure of the vehicle,” the company said.

The notice served as a timely reminder for The Dealer to clear out the boot, but giving the waiting times to get an appointment I’ll have plenty of time to clear it out.