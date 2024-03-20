The cost of a kg of pork sausages increased by 10c.

When Pat Shortt sang about the wonders of the contents of a breakfast roll, I could definitely relate.

So, I was intrigued to see the Central Statistics Office (CSO) released new data revealing the cost of a traditional full Irish breakfast has increased by 2.3% in the past year.

The cost of a kilogramme of pork sausages increased 10c from €6.94 to €7.04 comparing January 2024 with the same month in 2023, based on national average prices.

While full-fat milk, per 2l, was down 8c from €2.26 to €2.18 and a pound of butter was back 7c from €3.83 to €3.76.