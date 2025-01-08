A busy few weeks of board elections with Dairygold comes to a conclusion this week with the position of vice chair up for grabs.

Ballyporeen’s Pat Clancy was elected to the role of chair of Dairygold last week, defeating Brendan Hinchion in the process.

The mid-Cork man remains eligible to run for vice chair, the vote for which takes place on Friday 10 January.

If Hinchion runs, he’s likely to face a contest, as I hear there are a few others showing interest, including both Mallow area representatives, Fintan McSweeney and Donal Shinnick. There’s also talk of Tipperary man, Joe Tobin, putting his hat in the ring.

No doubt the results of the elections will be a talking point for Dairygold shareholders when they open the doors to their processing facilities in Mitchelstown to their suppliers on Tuesday and Wednesday next. Similar tours of the facilities in Mallow and Lombardstown are on the cards in 2026, I believe.