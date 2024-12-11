There's three seats up for grabs on the Dairygold board and elections to fill them take place next week.

There’s one new face confirmed on the Dairygold board after Pat O’Donovan pipped Ann Moore to replace Seán O’Brien in the east Cork region.

All is not lost for the Midleton woman, however, as there are three general committee board seats up for grabs and she is eligible to run via that route. She faces three incumbents who are seeking re-election. Brendan Hinchion from mid-Cork, Fintan McSweeney of Mallow and Martin O’Doherty from Mitchelstown will all join Moore in seeking the votes of the 60-person regional committee.

Traditionally, the bigger four regions have each held a second seat but there’s no rule to say that’s how it must be. The vote takes place next Tuesday and four into three won’t go, so expect phones to be flying in the southern co-op over the weekend.