Freda Kinnarney, president of the ISA, with John Henning, president of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

While all the talk last week was of the Dáil Éireann election, another big election also took place on the shores of Lake Erne at the Irish Shows Association (ISA) AGM which was held in the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen.

President

I think everybody knew when Freda Kinnarney retired a few years back as the National Livestock Show and Tullamore Show secretary after 23 years at the helm, she wouldn’t be gone for long and last week she was elected as the ISA national president for the next two years.

Freda will be taking to the highroads and byroads with over 130 summer shows to visit all across Ireland.

The Dealer wishes Freda, national secretary Jim Harrison and all the ISA team the best of luck for the next two years.